Top China bank ICBC, the world's largest, posts 4.1 percent first-quarter profit rise

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) in Beijing, China April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo

SINGAPORE/BEIJING (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC), the world’s biggest commercial lender by assets, said net profit grew 4.1 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, slightly below expectations.

Profit was 82.01 billion yuan ($12.18 billion) in the three months through March, compared with 78.80 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier, the bank said in a filing on Monday.

Analysts had expected a 4.3 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, according to two brokerage estimates compiled by Reuters.

($1 = 6.7336 Chinese yuan renminbi)