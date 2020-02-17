ICE March white sugar delivery totals 463,350 tonnes

LONDON (Reuters) - A total of 463,350 tonnes of white sugar has been tendered against the March contract on ICE Futures Europe, exchange data showed on Monday.

The March contract expired on Friday.

The sugar included 323,000 tonnes with a load port of Jebel Ali in the United Arab Emirates.

The other load ports were Kakinada (75,000 tonnes), Kandla (15,500 tonnes) and Mumbai (10,400) in India, Puerto Quetzal (29,000) in Guatemala and Recife (10,450) in Brazil.

The buyers were BNP Paribas SA (317,300 tonnes) and Sucden Financial (146,050).

The sellers were Sucden Financial (323,000 tonnes), Marex Financial (79,000), Intl FCStone (44,150), Macquarie Bank (10,450) and Societe Generale International (6,750).