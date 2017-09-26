FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 26, 2017 / 7:04 AM / 22 days ago

Ice Group postpones Oslo IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Telecoms firm Ice Group said in a statement:

* Says near-term Oslo Bourse listing plans postponed

* Evaluating optimal timing and structure of a future listing of its shares, given the company’s various projects and commitments and the potential value creation for its stakeholders

* Subsidiary Ice Group Scandinavia Holdings AS contemplating to issue NOK 1.4 billion ($179.18 million) new senior secured bond with maturity in October 2021

* DNB Markets and Pareto Securities appointed joint arrangers of the new contemplated bond issue

* In addition to Norway, the group has operations in Brazil, Indonesia, Philippines, Sweden and Denmark. ($1 = 7.8135 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Joachim Dagenborg)

