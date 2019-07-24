Money News
July 24, 2019 / 6:18 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Central Bank of Iceland says Asgeir Jonsson appointed governor

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Central Bank of Iceland said on Wednesday Asgeir Jonsson was appointed as its governor.

Iceland Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir named Jonsson for a five year term that starts on Aug. 20, the central bank said in a statement bit.ly/2Sys5iI.

Jonsson will replace Mar Gudmundsson as governor.

Jonsson, who obtained a doctoral degree in economics from Indiana University in the United States in 2001, has previously chaired a task force on the review of Iceland’s monetary policy framework.

From 2004-2011, Jonsson was the chief economist and head of research at the collapsed Kaupthing Bank, which was later reborn as Arion Bank.

His appointment comes about a month after Iceland’s central bank cut its key deposit rate to the lowest since 2011.

Reporting by Philip George and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams, William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below