FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Iceland's central bank cuts key interest rate again to 4.50 pct
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 14, 2017 / 9:13 AM / 2 months ago

Iceland's central bank cuts key interest rate again to 4.50 pct

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 14 (Reuters) - Iceland's central bank cut its key deposit rate to 4.50 percent from 4.75 percent on Wednesday, citing a strong outlook for economic growth this year.

"Inflation is still broadly as it has been over the past half-year, but underlying inflation appears to have subsided in recent months," the central bank said in a statement.

The central bank also cut its key deposit rate by 25 basis points in May citing a stronger crown currency that has eased inflationary pressures, as the country emerges from years under capital controls. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Andrew Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.