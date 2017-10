COPENHAGEN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Iceland’s central bank said Wednesday the outlook for the country’s financial stability is good but warned that a setback in the booming tourism industry could have far-reaching impact for the economy.

“Lending for investment in tourism-related sectors and for real estate purchases has not yet reached dangerous levels,” the bank said in a financial stability report published Wednesday. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)