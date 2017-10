COPENHAGEN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Iceland’s central bank on Wednesday cut its key deposit rate to 4.25 percent from 4.50 percent.

“Inflation has fallen somewhat in the past two months, measuring 1.4 pct. in September. Measures of underlying inflation are even lower, and falling,” the central bank said.

The central bank cut its key deposit rate in June for the fourth time in less than a year in response to a tourism boom that has strengthened the crown currency. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)