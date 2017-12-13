UPDATE 1-Iceland c.bank lifts GDP forecast, keeps rates steady ahead of 2018 budget

(Adds quotes, details, background)

By Teis Jensen

COPENHAGEN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Iceland’s central bank on Wednesday lifted its forecast for economic growth this year, but kept its key interest rate steady as it awaited the 2018 budget on Thursday from the new left-to-right government.

The three-way coalition is expected to conduct a slightly looser fiscal policy than the previous centre-right government that was ousted in an October snap election.

“If fiscal policy in 2018 proves more accommodative than was assumed in November, it will require a tighter monetary stance than would otherwise be needed,” the central bank said.

Last month the bank slashed the 2017 growth forecast to 3.7 percent from 5.2 percent. But it said on Wednesday that new national accounts released since then had prompted it to lift it again. It did not specify a new figure.

It left its key deposit rate at 4.25 percent.

Major local fund manager Gamma had predicted a 25 basis points rate cut, but economists said on Wednesday the central bank would wait for more certainty on fiscal policy before its next move.

“The tone is generally ‘wait-and-see’,” senior economist Jon Bjarki Bentsson from Islandsbanki said.

The central bank’s next rate meeting is on February 7.

“We also have wage bargaining rounds coming up this January and February, so I think monetary policy is just going to wait and see what will happen,” said macro analyst Erna Bjorg Sverrisdottir from Arion Bank.

Consultancy Capital Economics said it expected interest rates to remain unchanged until 2019.

“While we expect the new government to announce a small fiscal expansion in its forthcoming budget, we do not think that this will require immediate increases in interest rates,” economist Stephen Brown said in a note.

The central bank said inflation expectations remained “well in line” with its formal target of keeping the 12-month inflation rate close to 2.5 percent.

In November the annual inflation rate fell to 1.7 percent from 1.9 percent in October, while the month-on-month CPI actually fell by 0.2 percent.

Governor Mar Gudmundsson said last month that he expected to hit the target in the middle of next year, and that inflation then would hover around 2.5 to 3.0 percent at least until the end of 2020.