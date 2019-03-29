WOW Air collapse to hurt Iceland's economy, central bank

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The collapse of Iceland’s budget airline WOW Air this week will hurt the country’s economic growth this year, central bank governor Már Gudmundsson said in a speech.
“It is clear that WOW’s collapse will have a negative impact on GDP growth, particularly in 2019. It is unlikely that this alone will push Iceland into a contraction this year, though,” Gudmundsson said in a speech published on the central bank’s website late Thursday.
