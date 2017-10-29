FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Icelandic voters give centre-left opposition narrow win in parliament
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Xi’s new power won’t stop dissent in China
Commentary
Xi’s new power won’t stop dissent in China
Japan Inc.'s safety failures point to deeper malaise
Business
Japan Inc.'s safety failures point to deeper malaise
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 29, 2017 / 10:24 AM / in a day

Icelandic voters give centre-left opposition narrow win in parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Icelanders voted in favour of a left-leaning four-party coalition in parliamentary elections, a final vote count showed Sunday, although it remained unclear who would get a mandate to form the next government.

The Pirate Party members celebrate after the election in Reykjavik, Iceland, October 29, 2017. REUTERS/Geirix

The left-leaning coalition of the Left-Green Movement, the Social Democrats, the Progressive Party and the Pirate Party won 32 seats in the 63-member parliament, the narrowest possible majority, polls published by state broadcaster RUV showed.

The Independence Party, led by incumbent Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson, remained the biggest party with 25 percent of the votes but suffered a setback.

It was clear that the vote meant the ousting of his centre-right government after a scandal involving the prime minister’s father.

President Gudni Johannesson has yet to hand the mandate to the party that will be tasked with forming the next government. The president normally gives the mandate to the head of the biggest party.

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in Copenhagen; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.