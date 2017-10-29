FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iceland opposition leader says will not rule out cooperation with Centre Party
October 29, 2017 / 3:23 AM / in a day

Iceland opposition leader says will not rule out cooperation with Centre Party

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REYKJAVIK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The leader of Iceland’s main Left-Green opposition party, Katrin Jakobsdottir, said on Sunday she would not rule out working with the new Centre Party whose leader last year was ousted as Prime Minister due to links to the Panama Paper Scandal.

“Nothing is out of the picture, but our first choice is to work with the parties on the left,” she told Reuters in a telephone interview.

She said that it might not be possible for the centre-left to form a government.

“We’d hoped that the opposition would get a majority, but that is unclear now,” she said.

The Centre Party, which was formed this September by former Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson, got 11 percent of the votes in the early counting.

Reporting by Elias Thorsson, writing by Teis Jensen; editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

