Government meltdown hits Icelandic crown

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Icelandic crown fell roughly 1 percent against the euro and the dollar on Friday as a scandal involving the father of the country’s prime minister left the government on the verge of collapse.

One of Iceland’s three coalition parties said on Friday it would quit the government formed just nine months ago, citing a “breach of trust” after the prime minister’s party allegedly tried to cover up a scandal involving his father.

The scandal centres on a letter written by Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson’s father to help an old friend convicted of sex offences against children have his criminal record expunged.

The crown fell as much as 1 percent to 106.01 per dollar and to 126.60 per euro. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Nigel Stephenson)