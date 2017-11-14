FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Icelandic parties from left and right begin formal coalition talks
Sections
Featured
Hariri says to return to Lebanon in next two days: Twitter
Middle East
Hariri says to return to Lebanon in next two days: Twitter
Tillerson to press Myanmar army chief to halt violence
Myanmar crisis
Tillerson to press Myanmar army chief to halt violence
Lead poisoning lurks in scores of New York neighbourhoods
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Lead poisoning lurks in scores of New York neighbourhoods
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 14, 2017 / 11:15 AM / in 16 hours

Icelandic parties from left and right begin formal coalition talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Leaders of three of the eight parties elected in Iceland in an October 28 parliamentary election began formal coalition negotiations on Tuesday, state broadcaster RUV reported.

The Independence Party, the Left-Green Movement and the centre-right Progressive Party, are seeking to form a government after talks between four leftist parties broke down last week.

It should be clear by the end of the week whether talks have made progress. President Gudni Johannesson has not yet given any party leaders a formal mandate to try to form a government. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Richard Balmforth and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.