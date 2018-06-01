FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018 / 5:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

ICICI Bank denies media report on sending Chanda Kochhar on leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - ICICI Bank Ltd on Friday denied a media report that said CEO Chanda Kochhar has been asked to go on leave until an independent enquiry on alleged cases of impropriety is concluded.

ICICI Bank's Chief Executive Officer Chanda Kochhar speaks during a news conference at the bank's headquarters in Mumbai February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

"The ICICI Bank Board denies having asked Chanda Kochhar to go on leave. She is on her annual leave which was planned in advance," the bank said in a statement. reut.rs/2L9Bfxu

The board also “denies it has appointed any search committee to find her successor”, the private sector lender said in a statement.

The Mint daily earlier reported that Kochhar has been asked to be on leave until a probe is over.

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

