FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
June 29, 2018 / 7:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

ICICI Bank names Girish Chandra Chaturvedi as part-time, non-exec chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - India’s ICICI Bank Ltd said on Friday it appointed Girish Chandra Chaturvedi as part-time, non-executive chairman, effective July 1.

A security guard sits outside an ICICI bank branch in Mumbai, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

Chaturvedi, a former Indian Administrative Services officer, most recently served as chairman of the Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority.

He has also served as a government nominee director on the boards of Life Insurance Corp (LIC) of India, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank Ltd and IDFC Ltd.

ICICI Bank's current Chairman M.K. Sharma's term expires on June 30, the bank said in a statement bit.ly/2tGb0s1.

The bank, India’s third largest lender by assets, also named Chaturvedi as an independent director for three years.

This comes shortly after the bank tapped group veteran Sandeep Bakhshi to be its interim head, with Chief Executive Chanda Kochhar on leave pending a probe over an alleged conflict of interest.

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.