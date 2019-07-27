ICICI Bank posts quarterly profit

A man speaks on the phone outside an ICICI Bank branch in Kolkata, July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - ICICI Bank Ltd, India’s second-largest private lender, reported a quarterly profit on Saturday compared with a loss a year earlier, helped by lower provisions and higher retail loan growth.

Net profit for the quarter ended June 30 was 19.08 billion rupees ($277.04 million) compared with a loss of 1.20 bln rupees in the same period a year ago, the bank said in a statement.

But the profit fell slightly short of the estimated 20.87 billion rupees that 19 analysts had expected on average, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 68.8700 Indian rupees)