ICICI Bank second-profit halves, misses estimates

File Photo: A pedestrian walks past a logo of ICICI Bank at its headquarters in Mumbai January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

(Reuters) - ICICI Bank, reported on Friday a 55.8 percent fall in second-quarter net profit, which missed analysts’ estimates, as expenses climbed.

Net profit came in at 9.09 billion rupees ($123.84 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 20.58 billion rupees a year earlier, the private-sector bank said on Friday.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 9.98 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 8.54 percent at September-end, compared with 8.81 percent in the previous quarter and 7.87 percent in the same period a year ago.

($1 = 73.4025 Indian rupees)