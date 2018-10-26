FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Money News
October 26, 2018 / 11:37 AM / in 30 minutes

ICICI Bank second-profit halves, misses estimates

1 Min Read

File Photo: A pedestrian walks past a logo of ICICI Bank at its headquarters in Mumbai January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

(Reuters) - ICICI Bank, reported on Friday a 55.8 percent fall in second-quarter net profit, which missed analysts’ estimates, as expenses climbed.

Net profit came in at 9.09 billion rupees ($123.84 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 20.58 billion rupees a year earlier, the private-sector bank said on Friday.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 9.98 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 8.54 percent at September-end, compared with 8.81 percent in the previous quarter and 7.87 percent in the same period a year ago.

($1 = 73.4025 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

