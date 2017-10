MUMBAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd, India’s top private sector non-life insurer, fell as much as 3.4 percent in its market debut on Wednesday, after its initial public offering last week raised $871 million.

As of 0431 GMT, ICICI Lombard shares were trading at 643.50 rupees on the National Stock Exchange, 2.7 percent lower than the IPO issue price of 661 rupees. ($1 = 65.4500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Swati Bhat; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)