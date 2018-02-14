Outgoing insurance exec Zoller tipped as next CEO of ICL -media

TEL AVIV, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Raviv Zoller will likely be appointed chief executive of fertiliser and specialty chemicals maker Israel Chemicals (ICL) , Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

Zoller is the preferred candidate of ICL Chairman Johanan Locker, who headed the company’s selection committee and who is expected to bring Zoller’s candidacy to the company’s board of directors for approval, the Globes financial news website said.

Zoller, who would replace acting CEO Asher Grinbaum, said earlier this month that he would step down as CEO of IDI Insurance Co, a position he has held since 2008.

Officials at ICL declined to comment on the reports.

Grinbaum was appointed acting CEO in September 2016 when former CEO Stefan Borgas left.

Earlier on Wednesday ICL reported higher fourth-quarter revenue and profit, beating expectations as potash prices rose and expenses fell at the world’s sixth-largest producer of the fertiliser ingredient.

ICL, which also produces about a third of the world’s bromine, earned $142 million excluding one-time items in the quarter on revenue of $1.36 billion. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)