Israel Chemicals says Dead Sea units have fixed assets of $6 billion

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Potash producer Israel Chemicals (ICL) said on Thursday its Dead Sea units have fixed assets worth $6 billion, according to an independent valuation.

The valuation includes equipment and facilities used by subsidiaries Dead Sea Works, Dead Sea Bromine and Dead Sea Magnesium, ICL said, adding that it does not constitute a valuation of the businesses themselves.

Most of the assets are located within the area of the company’s mining concession at the Dead Sea.

The independent appraisal of assets was given for the end of 2015 and 2016. ICL had previously not made public such information.