Israel Chemicals signs five-year supply deal with India Potash

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel Chemicals (ICL) said on Thursday it had signed a five-year supply agreement with Indian Potash Ltd (IPL), India’s largest importer of potash.

ICL said it expects to supply IPL with 600,000 tonnes of potash per year in 2019 and 2020, with the amount increasing to 650,000 tonnes per year in 2021-2023.

“Prices ... shall be determined in accordance with the prevailing market prices in India at the relevant date of supply,” the Israeli company said in a statement.