ICRA places CEO on leave pending inquiry

BENGALURU (Reuters) - ICRA Ltd has placed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Naresh Takkar on leave until further notice, the rating agency said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.

Takkar has been placed on leave, after concerns raised anonymously were forwarded to the company by India’s market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The company has appointed Chief Financial Officer Vipul Agarwal as its interim chief operating officer.