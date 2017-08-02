FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Pfizer reports second-quarter results (Aug 1)
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 1, 2017 / 11:49 AM / 8 days ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Pfizer reports second-quarter results (Aug 1)

2 Min Read

(Corrects ninth bullet point to say revenue is for Q2, not Q1)

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* Pfizer reports second-quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.67

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $52 billion to $54 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $0.51

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raised midpoint of 2017 adjusted diluted EPS guidance range by $0.02 to a range of $2.54 to $2.60​

* Reaffirmed 2017 revenue guidance range of $52.0 to $54.0 billion​

* Q2 Innovative Health segment revenue $‍7,671​ million versus $7,105 million

* Q2 revenue $‍12,896​ million versus $13,147 million

* Second-quarter revenue unfavorably impacted by $295 million due to February 2017 divestiture of Hospira Infusion Systems​

* Q2 revenue view $13.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 operational growth was "negatively impacted" by lower revenues for Enbrel in most developed Europe markets​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.55, revenue view $52.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.