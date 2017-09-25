FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Cenovus reaches agreement to sell Suffield assets for $512 mln
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 25, 2017 / 6:19 AM / 23 days ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Cenovus reaches agreement to sell Suffield assets for $512 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to mln from bln in headline)

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc -

* Cenovus reaches agreement to sell Suffield assets for more than half a billion dollars

* Cenovus Energy - To sell Suffield crude oil and natural gas operations in southern Alberta to International Petroleum Corp for cash proceeds of $512 million

* Cenovus Energy - Net proceeds from the Suffield sale will be applied to reduce company’s $3.6 billion asset-sale bridge facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.