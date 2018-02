REFILE-BRIEF-Bladex Reports Profits For Q4 2017 Of $0.52 Per Share

(Correct spelling in headline)

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior Sa:

* BLADEX‘S ANNOUNCES PROFITS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 OF $20.6 MILLION, OR $0.52 PER SHARE, AND $82.0 MILLION, OR $2.09 PER SHARE, RESPECTIVELY

* BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA QTRLY ‍NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 1.78 PERCENT, SLIGHTLY INCREASED +2 BPS​

* BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA - QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $28.1 MILLION INCREASED SLIGHTLY BY +1% ‍​