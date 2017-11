RPT-BRIEF-Jewellery maker Pandora sees 2017 revenue in low end of guided range

(Repeats to cover additional alerts)

Nov 7 (Reuters) - PANDORA:

* PANDORA REPORTS 16% REVENUE GROWTH IN LOCAL CURRENCY AND 37.8% EBITDA MARGIN

* Q3 REVENUE ‍5,194​ MILLION DKK VERSUS 5,127 MILLION SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Q3 EBITDA ‍1,965​ MILLION DKK VERSUS 1,937 MILLION SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* SAYS ‍LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES-OUT GROWTH FOR PANDORA OWNED CONCEPT STORES WAS 5%​

* SAYS ‍REVENUE FROM AMERICAS INCREASED 1%​

* SAYS ‍LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES-OUT GROWTH IN US WAS 5%​

* SAYS ‍EBITDA WAS DKK 1,965 MILLION IN Q3 2017 (Q3 2016: DKK 1,842 MILLION), CORRESPONDING TO AN EBITDA MARGIN OF 37.8%​

* SAYS DECREASE IN EBITDA ‍WAS MAINLY DUE TO UNFAVORABLE CURRENCY FLUCTUATIONS AND HIGHER MARKETING EXPENSES

* SAYS ‍FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FY 2017 IS UNCHANGED, EVEN THOUGH FULL YEAR REVENUE IS EXPECTED IN LOW END OF EARLIER GUIDED RANGE OF DKK 23-24 BILLION​

* CEO SAYS ‍RETAIL ENVIRONMENT IN US, COMBINED WITH CURRENCY HEADWIND FROM US DOLLAR, CONTINUED TO BE A CHALLENGE​

* SAYS ‍PANDORA WILL PAY OUT A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF DKK 9 PER SHARE TO SHAREHOLDERS (CORRESPONDING TO DKK 1 BILLION)​

* CEO SAYS ‍RESULTS IN Q3 WERE IN-LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS, WITH UNDERLYING DEVELOPMENT SHOWING POSITIVES AS WELL AS NEGATIVES

* CEO SAYS ‍​“IN THE AMERICAN MARKET, WE CAN STILL SEE MODERATE GROWTH, BUT WE CAN ALSO SEE HOW PANDORA‘S ONLINE SALES IN THE USA ARE BEGINNING TO PICK UP SPEED”

* CEO SAYS AMERICAN RETAIL MARKET IS STILL UNDER PRESSURE

* CEO SAYS HAS LAUNCHED CHRISTMAS COLLECTION IN THE USA EARLIER THIS YEAR TO GIVE CONSUMERS AN EXTRA MONTH TO PURCHASE THE PRODUCTS​​ SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)