(Corrects name in first paragraph to Otello)

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Otello Corporation says:

* AdColony’s Chief Executive Officer, Will Kassoy. Mr. Kassoy will step down from his position effective immediately.

* Lars Boilesen, Otello CEO, will act as interim CEO for AdColony while the company searches for his replacement. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero, editing by Terje Solsvik)