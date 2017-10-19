FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-China Sept steel output lowest since Feb, crude runs highest on record
#Oil report
October 19, 2017 / 2:11 AM

CORRECTED-BRIEF-China Sept steel output lowest since Feb, crude runs highest on record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Correcting to show steel output lowest since Feb, not Dec, in headline and text)

Oct 19 (Reuters) - China’s National Bureau of Statistics data on Thursday:

* China Sept coke output -7.1 percent y/y at 36.45 million tonnes

* China Jan-Sept coke output +0.2 percent at y/y 331.8 million tonnes

* China Sept power generation +5.3 percent y/y at 522.0 billion kwh

* China Sept crude steel output +5.3 percent y/y at 71.83 million tonnes, lowest since Feb

* China Jan-Sept crude oil throughput +4.7 percent y/y at 418.44 million tonnes

* China Jan-Sept crude steel output +6.3 percent y/y at 638.7 million tonnes

* China Jan-Sept power generation +6.4 percent y/y at 4.69 tln kwh

* China Sept crude oil throughput highest on barrels-per-day basis on Reuters records dating back to 2011

* China Sept crude oil throughput +12.7 percent y/y at 49.34 million tonnes (Reporting by Josephine Mason and Stella Qiu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
