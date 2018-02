MUMBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - INDIA BUDGET: 2018/19 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE THROUGH BUDGET AT 3 TRLN RUPEES

INDIA BUDGET: 2.83 TRLN RUPEES OUTLAY FOR DEFENCE SECTOR IN 2018/19

INDIA BUDGET: 2018/19 TOTAL EXPENDITURE SEEN AT 24.42 TRLN RUPEES

INDIA BUDGET: 2018/19 REVENUE EXPENDITURE SEEN AT 21.42 TRLN RUPEES

INDIA BUDGET: 2018/19 FOOD SUBSIDY SEEN AT 1.69 TRLN RUPEES

INDIA BUDGET: 2018/19 FERTILISER SUBSIDY SEEN AT 701 BLN RUPEES (Reporting by New Delhi Newsroom)