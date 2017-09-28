ECB to discuss policy recalibration, not stimulus exit: Praet

BERLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers will discuss a recalibraion of policy measures this autumn, not an exit from stimulus, ECB chief economist Peter Praet told a conference in Berlin.

“I am not talking about exit, I am talking about recalibration,” Praet said. “I will not prejudge.”

The ECB has said it will discuss in October whether to cut stimulus from next year given solid growth and the waning threat of deflation. (Reporting by Reinhard Becker; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)