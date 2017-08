(Corrects story from April 27 to say company allocates 13.5 mln shares in headline and first bullet. Company corrected its own statement.)

April 27 (Reuters) - Modern Commerce SA:

* Allocates 13.5 million series K shares to two natural persons and one legal person

* Informed about details of issuance on Feb. 28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)