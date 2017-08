(Corrects spelling of CADScor in headline)

June 13 - ACARIX AB:

* ACARIX RECEIVES FIRST COMMERCIAL ORDER FOR CADSCOR®SYSTEM FOR EARLY DETECTION OF CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE FROM DANISH HOSPITAL

* HERNING HOSPITAL HAS PLACED FIRST COMMERCIAL ORDER FOR CADSCOR®SYSTEM FOR NON-INVASIVE, NON-RADIATION ACOUSTIC DETECTION OF CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE (CAD)