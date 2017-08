(Refile to add codes, correct typo)

June 14 (Reuters) - Olympique Lyonnais Groupe SA:

* CORENTIN TOLISSO TO BE TRANSFERRED TO FC BAYERN MUNICH FOR 41.5 MILLION EUROS WITH POSSIBLE ADVANTAGES REACHING 6 MILLION EUROS MAXIMUM Source text: bit.ly/2rwkz8R Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)