2 months ago
REFILE-BRIEF-Swedish Match says to repurchase 250 mln SEK of own shares
Featured
June 20, 2017 / 6:49 AM / 2 months ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Swedish Match says to repurchase 250 mln SEK of own shares

1 Min Read

(Fixes spelling in headline)

June 20 (Reuters) - Swedish Match AB

* Swedish Match says has resolved to initiate a share buy-back program for a total amount of up to 250 million Swedish crowns ($28.63 million) up until July 21, 2017

* Says program forms part of existing strategy to return excess cash to its shareholders

* Says repurchased shares will be used to reduce share capital by cancellation of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7335 Swedish crowns) (Reporting By Simon Johnson)

