June 23 (Reuters) - The alert on Infibeam Incorporation Ltd approving issue of senior unsecured notes worth $500 million is wrong and has been withdrawn. The alert was issued inadvertently from a press release of an unrelated company, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.

