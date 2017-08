(Corrects headline to remove comparison versus last year.)

July 25 (Reuters) - EPRICE SPA:

* H1 PRELIM REVENUE EUR 91.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 105.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 PRELIM REVENUES UP 8.9 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR NET OF THE VERTICAL CONTENT DIVISION AND SALDIPRIVATI SOLD IN 2016

* EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO IMPROVE MARKET SHARE IN THE REFERENCE MARKET AND SPECIFICALLY FOR GMV TO GROW IN H2 IN THE RANGE OF 20-25%