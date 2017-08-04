FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-India's ONGC buys 80 pct participating interest, operatorship in GSPC's block
August 4, 2017 / 10:42 AM / 8 days ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-India's ONGC buys 80 pct participating interest, operatorship in GSPC's block

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to clarify ONGC buys participating interest and operatorship in block of GSPC and not in the company)

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd

* Says ONGC buys 80% stake of GSPC and takes over operatorship rights in block KGOSN- 2001/3

* Made advance payment of $200 million to GSPC in respect of future consideration for six discoveries other than Deen Dayal West Field

* GSPC remains in block holding 10% PI

* Takes over NELP-III block KG-OSN-2001/3 against purchase consideration of US$995.26 million for Deen Dayal West Field in the block‍

* ONGC intends to develop an HPHT corridor of oil and gas in the Krishna Godavari basin

* Deen Dayal Field will act as pivot in developing nearby HPHT discoveries in Yanam and Godavari PML areas of ONGC, simultaneously Source text - bit.ly/2huqUC0 Further company coverage:

