The alert on Power Grid Co of Bangladesh Ltd receiving shareholders’ nod for raising borrowing limits is wrong and has been withdrawn. The alert was filed from a press release issued by Power Grid Corp of India Ltd, an unrelated company.

For the correct alert on Power Grid Corp of India, click STORY_NUMBER: nFWN1M20BG STORY_DATE: 21/09/2017 STORY_TIME: 11:47:44 GMT