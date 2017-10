(Adds additional information in form of bullet points 2-4)

Oct 3 (Reuters) - DOXA AB

* CARRIES OUT RIGHTS ISSUE OF SEK 32.1 MILLION

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IN RIGHTS ISSUE IS SEK 1.0 PER SHARE

* ONE EXISTING SHARE ENTITLES HOLDER TO SUBSCRIBE FOR ONE NEW SHARE IN THE COMPANY

* SUBSCRIPTION IN RIGHTS ISSUE WILL TAKE PLACE DURING PERIOD 14-28 NOVEMBER 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)