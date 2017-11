CORRECTED-BRIEF-Old Mutual says OMAM prices public offering of 6 mln ordinary shares

(Corrects headline to clarify OMAM is independent of Old Mutual; also corrects to “OMAM” from “OMAMA”)

Nov 15 (Reuters) - OLD MUTUAL PLC:

* SAYS ‍OM ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF 6,039,630 OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR AGGREGATE PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $94 MILLION​

* ‍PUBLIC OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON 17 NOVEMBER 2017​

* ‍ORDINARY SHARES ARE BEING OFFERED BY OLD MUTUAL PLC (‘OLD MUTUAL’), THROUGH ITS WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY, OM GROUP (UK) LIMITED​

* ‍OMAM WILL NOT SELL ANY SHARES IN OFFERING AND WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF SHARES​