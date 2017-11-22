FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-BRIEF-Carl Icahn reports a 13.51 pct stake in SandRidge Energy
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
YouTube steps up takedowns over concerns about kids' videos
Technology
YouTube steps up takedowns over concerns about kids' videos
Why it's good to have 3 cups of coffee a day
Editor's Picks
Why it's good to have 3 cups of coffee a day
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 22, 2017 / 10:20 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Carl Icahn reports a 13.51 pct stake in SandRidge Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects company name format to “SandRidge” in headline and text)

Nov 22 (Reuters) - SandRidge Energy Inc

* Carl Icahn reports a 13.51 percent stake in SandRidge Energy, as of November 15, 2017 - SEC filing

* Carl Icahn says acquired SandRidge Energy shares in belief that shares were undervalued‍​ ‍​

* Carl Icahn says is in agreement with Fir Tree Partners’ statement on SandRidge Energy regarding proposed acquisition of Bonanza Creek Energy

* Carl Icahn says intends to vote against Bonanza Creek Energy transaction‍​

* Attempted on Wednesday to reach SandRidge Energy CEO, intend to continue to seek to meet with him, management soon

* Carl Icahn says considering proposing other deals, which may result in calling a meeting to seek to remove SandRidge Energy's board, among other things Source text: (bit.ly/2hL5HkN) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.