(Corrects to replace redundant word “coal” with “ministry” in headline)

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Coal India Ltd:

* SAYS INDIA MINISTRY OF COAL TRANSFERRED 19.30 MILLION SHARES TO BHARAT 22 ETF, REPRESENTING 0.31 PERCENT OF TOTAL SHARE CAPITAL OF CO‍​‍​ Source text - bit.ly/2ABWire Further company coverage: