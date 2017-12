CORRECTED-BRIEF-Axovant Sciences Submitted Final Protocol With Statistical Analysis Plan To FDA For Dementia With Lewy Bodies Study

(Corrects headline to say the final protocol was submitted for dementia with Lewy bodies study, not Parkinson’s study)

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Axovant Sciences Ltd:

* AXOVANT SCIENCES - SUBMITTED FINAL PROTOCOL WITH STATISTICAL ANALYSIS PLAN TO FDA DESIGNATES UNIFIED PARKINSON DISEASE RATING SCALE - PART III AS PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT

* AXOVANT SCIENCES LTD SAYS SUBMITTED PROTOCOL THAT DESIGNATES ADAS-COG & CIBIC+ AS CO-SECONDARY ENDPOINTS FOR PHASE 2B HEADWAY STUDY - SEC FILING