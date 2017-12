CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Fonterra Lowers Forecast For NZ Milk Collections For Current 2017/2018 Season

(Corrects figures in first, second and fourth bullet to million kgMS from kgMS, after company clarifies)

* REVISED FORECAST FOR ITS NEW ZEALAND MILK COLLECTIONS FOR CURRENT 2017/2018 SEASON TO 1,480 MILLION KILOGRAMS OF MILK SOLIDS ​

* ‍REVISED FORECAST OF 1,480 MILLION KGMS IS DOWN AROUND 4 PCT ON 2016/2017 SEASON​

* EVEN IF RAIN FORECAST FOR EARLY 2018 EVENTUATES, IT WON‘T BE ENOUGH TO BRING PRODUCTION BACK TO PREVIOUSLY ANTICIPATED LEVELS

* ‍REVISED NEW ZEALAND MILK COLLECTIONS FORECAST DOWN FROM CO'S FORECAST IN NOV OF 1,525 MILLION KGMS ​