(Adds dropped word “says” in the headline)

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Ayala Land Inc:

* REGENT WISE INVESTMENTS BUYS ADDITIONAL 17.24 PERCENT STAKE IN MCT BHD FOR 202.5 MILLION RGT

* ACQUISITION WILL BRING RWIL’S STAKE IN MCT TO 50.19% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)