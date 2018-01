(Corrects to add source link)

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Stifel Financial Corp:

* STIFEL FINANCIAL - TAX SAVINGS STEPS WILL RESULT IN AN AFTER-TAX REDUCTION OF ABOUT $105 MILLION - $115 MILLION IN CO’S EARNINGS FOR Q4 ENDING DEC 31, 2017

* STIFEL FINANCIAL SAYS DUE TO TAX SAVINGS STEPS & TAX LEGISLATION, EXPECTS TO GENERATE ONE-TIME TAX CASH SAVINGS OF ABOUT $70 MILLION - $75 MILLION - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2lXYoZi) Further company coverage: