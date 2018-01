(Adds currency name in first bullet)

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd :

* ‍RECEIVED APPROVAL FOR REGISTRATION OF ISSUE OF SUPER & SHORT-TERM COMMERCIAL PAPER IN AMOUNT OF RMB8 BILLION

* ‍RECEIVED APPROVAL ISSUED BY NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL MARKET INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS​