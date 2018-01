(Corrects net profit figure in headline and bullet to $179.2 million after company revises it from $187.2 million)

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Wynn Macau Ltd:

* QTRLY ‍NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE $179.2 MILLION VERSUS $46.6 MILLION ​

* QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $1.31 BILLION VERSUS $917.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)