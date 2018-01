CORRECTED-BRIEF-Telenor's Grameenphone posts Q4 earnings and capex below forecast

(Corrects in headline to Q4 from Q3)

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa:

* TELENOR‘S GRAMEENPHONE Q4 EBITDA BEFORE ITEMS NOK ‍1,876​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 1,904 MILLION)

* TELENOR‘S GRAMEENPHONE Q4 REVENUE NOK ‍3,190​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 3,332 MILLION)

* TELENOR‘S GRAMEENPHONE Q4 CAPEX NOK ‍470​ MILLION VERSUS YEAR-AGO NOK 567 MILLION

* TELENOR‘S GRAMEENPHONE ‍TOTAL REVENUES IN LOCAL CURRENCY INCREASED BY 8% WHILE SUBSCRIPTION & TRAFFIC REVENUES INCREASED BY 12%​

* TELENOR'S GRAMEENPHONE ‍DURING QUARTER NUMBER OF SUBSCRIPTIONS INCREASED BY 1.446 MILLION TO 65.329 MILLION​